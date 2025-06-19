EVP/GM Zach Kleiman did not mince words when it came to this team's readiness to complete and the Memphis Grizzlies have made some bold moves to kickstart the offseason. This makes the second consecutive summer the front office has taken an against-the-grain swing at solidifying the future. Standing at 7-foot-4 with a dominant college resume, 2024 NBA Draft pick Zach Edey has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone next to Ja Morant. Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis would be a great mentor, but the cost this summer is probably too steep.

Being stuck in a holding pattern until August 15 is the first obvious hurdle. Unfortunately, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($21.6m) and Cole Anthony ($13.1m) cannot be aggregated in a trade until then. A deal for Sabonis ($43.6m) would have to include Jaren Jackson Jr. beforehand. That is very unlikely; the NBA's market mayhem will provide too much urgency to complete other negotiations. Still, the idea is worth a Summer League executive chat.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies going big

The NBA has shifted toward smaller, faster wing-based lineups, but Domantas Sabonis has proven traditional bigs can still dominate with the right approach. Zach Edey’s size, strength, and interior presence offer the Grizzlies a unique weapon for the rest of the decade under the right circumstances. However, Kleiman had to know the Canadian's transition to the NBA would require careful development to maximize his potential.

While neither Sabonis nor Edey are elite athletes by NBA standards, the 29-year-old has thrived by leveraging his basketball IQ, footwork, and positioning. Edey could benefit immensely from studying how Sabonos navigates defensive coverages, uses pump fakes, and creates angles to score efficiently without relying on explosiveness. For example, Sabonis excels at using his body to seal defenders, creating easy scoring opportunities.

Edey needs to learn how to leverage his size similarly while adding subtle soft touch skills around the rim. Additionally, Sabonis is respectable when defending in space. Though not elite by any means and never comfortable against upper-echelon ballhandlers, Sabonis is a decent example of how an intelligent big man can survive in pick-and-roll-heavy schemes.

Sabonis is arguably a better-suited mentor than non-shooters relegated to the dunker's spot like Jarrett Allen or Nic Claxton as well. While Edey dominated college basketball with sheer size and touch around the rim, Sabonis has mastered the art of playmaking from the high post. Learning how to facilitate from the elbow or short roll would make Edey a more versatile offensive threat with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Then there is the professionalism both on and off the court. Sabonis is a leader for the Kings, fostering team chemistry and handling media scrutiny with poise. He has gracefully dealt with De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine since being traded to Sacramento. For Edey, who will face intense scrutiny after being clocked at 100+ miles per hour in a Kia Sorrento, learning how to carry himself as a professional confidently will ease the transition amid increased expectations.

Article Continues Below

No ransom for Kings

Domantas Sabonis has an albatross of a contract suppressing his value in the current market. The Kings signed up for $42.3 million next season, $45.4 million in 2026-27, and a $48.6 million cap hit when Sabonis is 32 years old. It's a tough sell in a buyer's market, especially while Kevin Durant is still available.

The Grizzlies would be paying for the 11th-most-expensive big, but Tuomas Iisalo may not have that sort of showcase role available. Sources stress that Ja Morant will be the centerpiece. Jaren Jackson Jr. is an All-NBA talent with plenty of political capital built up within the organization and fanbase. The Kings will have to understand the lowball offers if they get stuck trying to shop Sabonis in September. This framework represents a market ceiling.

Grizzlies receive: Domantas Sabonis Keon Ellis future second-round pick considerations

Kings receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Brandon Clarke GG Jackson/Jay Huff/Vince Williams Jr. 2026 first-round pick 2027 first-round pick swap 2028 first-round pick



Selecting Purdue’s towering center was seen as a gamble by many, yet the All-Rookie big man returned even-money dividends when healthy. Zach Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and an assist on 58% shooting (34.6% 3PA). However, his gradual transition to the NBA game is still a work in progress. The league’s speed, spacing, and defensive schemes will continue to present challenges for traditional All-Star caliber big men. The Grizzlies must understand that when shopping for a mentor.