The Sacramento Kings are looking to make some moves this offseason, and general manager Scott Perry wants to shift this team. Last year, the team underperformed, and coming into this offseason, there will be changes to the roster, as well as some additions that should help them.

One thing to take note of is Zach LaVine and his future with the team, as he was traded to the Kings at last year's deadline. The Kings may like him in their future plans, but they have their eyes on someone else as well, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“While the 30-year-old, two-time All-Star is extension-eligible this summer, team and league sources say there are no plans for the Kings to prioritize a new deal for LaVine,” Amick said. “If they’re going to pay that sort of freight, it’s quite clear, it will be for a younger player who can be a long-term part of their picture.

“To that end, league sources say the Kings are among the teams that have interest in Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and will be monitoring his market when his restricted free agency begins. And while it appears unlikely that Kuminga will ultimately come their way, it speaks to the vision, and the range of possibilities here, that they’re even focusing on players of that ilk.”

Kuminga's market will be interesting, as some reports have noted that there could be a reunion with him and the Warriors.

Could the Kings look to acquire Jonathan Kuminga?

If the Kings want to get younger, trying to acquire someone like Kuminga should definitely be on their list. Kuminga has upside, and on the Warriors, his role has changed a few times, so it may have been hard for him to find consistency. With the Kings, it's hard to know how they might use him, but his role may be more clear than it's ever been.

If Kuminga is brought in to the Kings, then the future of LaVine should be in question. They already have a load of wings on the roster, and no one knows what will happen with DeMar DeRozan as well. If Perry wants to go completely young, then there's a good chance either LaVine or DeRozan is getting traded. That would leave space for Kuminga to have a big role with the team if they were to acquire him.