Even with the NBA Finals in progress, offseason headlines are already upon us. Reports mentioning the Toronto Raptors as a team looking to make major changes this summer continue to surface. Could the Sacramento Kings be a potential trade partner for the Raptors?

The Raptors are willing to deal either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley for “a significant roster upgrade,” per Jake Fischer. They have the ninth pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. Fischer added that pick is “increasingly viewed as perhaps the most likely top-10 pick in the draft to be traded.”

If a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant doesn't end up happening, league sources tell ClutchPoints they have other targets in mind. The Raptors have demonstrated interest in acquiring Kings guard Malik Monk in a potential trade, with that interest dating back at least to February's trade deadline.

Article Continues Below

The Kings weren't actively shopping their marquee players then. But the team is now under new management. The extent to which GM Scott Perry is actually willing to deal any of Sacramento's marquee players is unknown.

League sources say the Kings have been listening to trade offers from other teams. But that could be Perry simply gathering intelligence on his new roster. The Durant trade saga playing out will allow other pieces of the NBA offseason to fall into place. If Sacramento decides that trading Monk could potentially serve them best long term, they'll have at least one suitor for him in Toronto.

Perry, because of his time with the New York Knicks, has preexisting relationships with at least two Raptors. Barrett and Quickley could be worth monitoring as part of any potential return in a deal for Monk. One question remains paramount in any hypothetical, though. Do the Raptors think that Monk is the ‘significant roster upgrade' they'd trade one of the two former Knicks for?