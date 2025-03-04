The Sacramento Kings can ill-afford any more injuries to their key guys, what with Domantas Sabonis being out for at least one week after sustaining a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. But on Monday night, the Kings were beset with another unfortunate development on the injury front, with Malik Monk having to exit their ongoing matchup against the Dallas Mavericks due to what is currently an unknown leg injury, as pointed out by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

It's not quite clear yet what the Kings guard tweaked, but it was serious enough to warrant the need to get into the locker room to have the leg checked. The injury occurred when Monk took on Mavericks defender Kai Jones in isolation, and it seemed like the Kings guard planted his right foot violently against the hardwood. In the immediate aftermath of the play, Monk was limping, putting all his weight on his left leg.

This was not the turn of events that fans expected heading into the Kings-Mavericks matchup. In addition to Monk's injury, the Mavs also lost Kyrie Irving to a serious-looking injury that forced the star guard down for a considerable period of time. While Irving nailed his free throws prior to exiting the game, it looked like the Mavs star hyperextended his knee, which is not the best sign for a team that's already missing Anthony Davis.

With Monk's status for the rest of the game uncertain, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will have to shoulder a heavier offensive burden on the night. This is a crucial game for the Kings in the Western Conference playoff seeding picture, as they are neck and neck with the Mavs for the ninth and tenth spots in the standings.

It's gut check time for the Kings

Without Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, the Kings' mettle will be tested even further. Their depth wasn't already the most impressive to begin with, so it will be interesting to monitor who steps up in the absences of the two players that comprise the heart of the team's offense.

At the very least, the Kings have Jonas Valanciunas, a longtime starter in the NBA, ready to step into the starting lineup amid Sabonis' injury. But the Kings will Monk's contributions to be more difficult to replace. Monk plays with so much pace, and he complements that with incredible shot-making and ballhandling that Sacramento will have to adjust big-time if he were to miss time.