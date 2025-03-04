DALLAS — Kyrie Irving suffered an injury scare in the first quarter of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks game. After falling to the floor in pain, Irving stayed in the contest to shoot free throws. However, he was then helped off the floor and headed to the locker room.

The Mavericks later announced that Irving suffered a left knee sprain and will not return to Monday's game. The severity of Irving's injury has yet to be determined, but Kyrie will miss the remainder of the Kings-Mavs contest at the very least.

Kyrie Irving suffers injury vs. Kings

Irving has played at an elite level over the past few weeks. He has helped keep the Mavs afloat since the Luka Doncic trade, as Anthony Davis has only played in just over half a game with Dallas due to an injury of his own.

It goes without saying, but possibly losing Irving for an extended period of time would be a devastating blow for the Mavs. Irving's performance in recent action has even led some to believe he could receive MVP consideration. Dallas needs Irving in order to make a serious postseason run.

The 32-year-old guard entered Monday's affair averaging 25 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He was also shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc heading into the game.

Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin are all currently dealing with injuries as well. Davis, Lively and Gafford are all expected to be re-evaluated on Thursday. Martin could return soon, but nothing is certain. Washington exited Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen when he will return.

When healthy, the Mavs have legitimate potential to make a postseason run. Overcoming injuries has been a challenge all season for the team, though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving's injury status as they are made available.