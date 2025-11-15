Things aren't going well for the 3-7 Sacramento Kings. Presently, they are on a four-game losing streak. On Friday, they will take on the 7-4 Minnesota Timberwolves.

As a result, the Kings are making a critical adjustment featuring their veteran star Russell Westbrook, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes. They will start Westbrook and bench Dennis Schroder.

Previously, Schroder was in the starting rotation. However, Westbrook has posted better plus/minus numbers than the current starters. So far, Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, Schroder is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 assists per game.

However, Schroder has endured recent struggles, particularly with inconsistent shooting. He is currently shooting 38.2% from the field, whereas Westbrook has been productive coming off the bench.

Westbrook is in the midst of his first full season with the Kings. Back in October, Westbrook agreed to a one-year contract with Sacramento after playing one season with the Denver Nuggets. Notable factors included veteran leadership, defensive prowess, and keeping the team together, which the Kings were looking for.

At 37, he is in his 18th NBA season. A career in which he played for the Thunder, Rockets, Nuggets, Wizards, Lakers, and Clippers.

Can Russell Westbrook help turn things around by starting?

The hope is that Westbrook could provide the spark the Kings need to snap out of this losing streak. Some recent performances coming off the bench showcase that he still has what it takes. Against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 5, Westbrook had a triple-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

In the process, the Kings won 121-116. It was during that game that Westbrook started and played 35 minutes. An all around efficient performance against one of the oldest teams in the league no less.

Indeed, that is aneticdoal, but it is a sign of how good the Kings can be with Westbrook in the starting rotation.