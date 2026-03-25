The Sacramento Kings fielded such a depleted roster on Tuesday night, and against a surging Charlotte Hornets team that is exceptionally dominant in victories, this was simply a one-way ticket to a demolition. While they did keep it a bit close through the first quarter of play, the Kings lost the plot in the final 36 minutes of play, as they were already down by 25 points at the half en route to a 134-90 thrashing from the Hornets.

While the Kings have no incentive to win these days considering that they're prioritizing getting better lottery odds, a 44-point defeat is never an easy thing to swallow in the NBA. And the team's social media manager appears to be just about done with the Kings' losing ways.

It got to a point where they didn't even bother including the final score on their tweet indicating the end of their Tuesday night contest against the Hornets, instead urging fans to just check the box score on the NBA's official website.

“FINAL: check nba dot com,” the Kings' tweet reads.

Article Continues Below

The tanking Kings get ravaged by injuries

At this point, the Kings aren't even tanking on purpose. For starters, the injury bug has not been kind to them whatsoever. They are missing crucial players in Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine, while the likes of Russell Westbrook and Nique Clifford were also out on Tuesday. Even Killian Hayes, who's been starting as of late, was absent against the Hornets.

The Kings certainly did luck into a promising lottery position, as they did not intend to tank prior to the start of the season. But the chips have fallen this way for them, and they are making the most of it. Only time will tell if all of this painful losing will be worth it for the Kings.