Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan was in disbelief when he recently learned that he passed NBA legend Tim Duncan on the all-time scoring list.

Just a few days later, he set another impressive feat.

DeRozan finished with a season-high 41 points, including one three-pointer, 11 assists, and three steals to power the Kings over the Utah Jazz, 116-111, at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. They improved to 18-51.

According to StatMuse, the 36-year-old guard is the oldest player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game.

DeRozan has been a bright spot amid another bleak campaign in Sacramento. He has been a consistent weapon since signing with the team on a three-year, $74 million contract in 2024.

He is averaging 18.8 points—his lowest since the 2012-2013 season—3.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists this season. While his numbers have dipped, he remains a lethal threat on offense, especially during clutch situations.

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The Kings have now won three straight games and are 4-1 in their last five assignments.

When DeRozan entered the league as the ninth overall pick out of USC in 2009, not many envisioned him to be among the top 20 scorers ever. But with his consistency, work ethic, and desire, he has etched his legacy.

If he improves his scoring in the final stretch, he will average at least 20 points for the 13th straight year.

DeRozan also has a strong chance to surpass NBA icons Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson for the 16th spot in the all-time scoring list by the end of the season.

The Kings will host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.