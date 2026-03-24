On Tuesday evening, the Sacramento Kings will begin their final East Coast trip of the season with a road game against the Charlotte Hornets. To say that the Kings have a crowded injury report in this one would be an understatement, as Sacramento has listed an astonishing 11 players with various designations on the latest edition of the report.

For the Kings, Nique Clifford, Drew Eubanks, De'Andre Hunter, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Russell Westbrook have already all been ruled out with various injuries, most of which seem to be long-term. Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa (lower back soreness) and Killian Hayes (left foot soreness) are listed as questionable vs the Hornets, while Daeqwon Plowden is probable with right foot soreness.

DeMar DeRozan will likely be tasked with doing a lot of the heavy lifting on offense for the Kings in this one, although his scoring numbers have started to take a dramatic dip as the 2025-26 season has worn on.

The Kings currently sit at 19-53 on the season, which is the worst record in the Western Conference, and at this point, the upcoming NBA Draft lottery is the only thing that fans have to look forward to.

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It wasn't that long ago that the Kings looked like a promising upcoming team back in the 2022-23 season, but all of the good vibes from that campaign have long since been diminished.

While no one's going to admit to trying to lose games, the Kings' latest injury report certainly suggests that the team doesn't have a problem with sacrificing the current product on the floor if it means slightly boosting their chances of drafting a blue-chip prospect in June.

Tipoff between the Hornets and Kings is slated for 7:00 pm ET from Charlotte.