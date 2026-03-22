Sunday's Brooklyn Nets-Sacramento Kings matchup will have significant implications on the NBA's draft lottery race. The Kings will be without one of their top contributors, Russell Westbrook, during the game. Westbrook was ruled out for the matchup due to right foot soreness.

The Kings are already without Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter and Drew Eubanks.

Westbrook played 28 minutes during the Kings' 139-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. He posted 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal on 4-of-10 shooting. The veteran guard has appeared in 64 games with 58 starts this season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists on .427/.338/.694 shooting splits.

Russell Westbrook sidelined for Kings-Nets matchup due to foot ailment

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Sacramento enters Sunday's game one spot behind Brooklyn in the draft lottery standings. The Kings have lost their last two games after a 4-1 stretch that dropped them from first place to fourth. They have one more win than the Nets in third.

The Nets have lost six games following back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month. They recently ruled out Egor Demin and Day'Ron Sharpe for the season, while Michael Porter Jr. has been sidelined for 2-3 weeks by a hamstring strain. Brooklyn will also be without Noah Clowney (right wrist sprain) and Nic Claxton (rest) on Sunday. Terance Mann (illness) is probable for the matchup.

The Kings enter Sunday's game as 5.5-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook. They'll have another meeting with the Nets in Brooklyn one week from Sunday.