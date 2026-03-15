The Sacramento Kings have been slogging through another disappointing season, and with a handful of games remaining, the name of the game is identifying young talent to build with. The Kings opted to fill their final roster spot with a young player with potential in signing Killian Hayes to a two-year contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Killian Hayes had signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Kings before agreeing to the two-year deal. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Hayes gets another chance at trying to become an impact player in the league.

After playing a little over three years with the Detroit Pistons, Hayes was cut by the team in the midst of the 2023-24 season. He found himself out of the NBA and in the G League with the Long Island Nets, the affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. His play with Long Island earned him a 10-day contract, but he was not re-signed after that.

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Hayes had been playing in the G League this year with the Cleveland Charge after spending training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, when the Kings initially signed him. He’s appeared in 10 games for the Kings, including one start, at a little over 15 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists with splits of 26.9 percent shooting from the field, 20.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His best game with the Kings thus far was last Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets when he finished with 11 points and four assists while shooting 5-of-9 from the field.