The Sacramento Kings are currently in a battle for one of the play-in spots in the Western Conference. They recently suffered a major blow when it was revealed that Domantas Sabonis would be sidelined due to an ankle injury. With the Kings in a heated postseason race, they can ill afford to be short-handed. To help on that front, the Kings made a recent roster move, converting Isaac Jones' two-way contract to a standard deal, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Kings had an open spot on the standard roster, enabling to make this move to convert Isaac Jones' contract. Jones has been a key player at times off the Kings' bench this season.

The Kings are currently 35-35 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They are a full five games behind both the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers and No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves. They're also a game and a half up on both the No. 10 Phoenix Suns and No. 11 Dallas Mavericks.

With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Kings need all the roster help they can muster to solidify their spot in postseason play. The roster looks a bit different than it did at the start of the 2024-25 season, namely because of the blockbuster De'Aaron Fox trade.

Isaac Jones gets standard contract with Kings



The Kings have had success in recent seasons with two-way contract players. They helped develop Neemias Queta who has become an important player at times for the Boston Celtics. They also developed Keon Ellis who is one of the Kings' top 3&D players.

Isaac Jones is just the latest two-way contract development story to earn a standard NBA deal on the Kings' roster. Undrafted out of Washington State, Jones originally signed a two-way contract with the Kings, but quickly earned rotation minutes under former head coach Mike Brown.

Jones had recently run out of available NBA games under his two-way contract. In total, he had appeared in 31 games this season as a rookie, at a little over eight minutes per game. He was averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds with splits of 67.6 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 61.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He had also spent time in the G League with the Stockton Kings. He had appeared in 11 regular season games for Stockton, averaging 20.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 55.8 percent shooting from the field and 73 percent shooting from the free-throw line.