When the Sacramento Kings hired Scott Perry as their general manager, it might not have pleased Zach LaVine. When Perry was hired, an old quote from 2023 resurfaced regarding the shooting guard.

“No question that Zach LaVine can score the basketball…Does he impact winning?” Perry said on an episode of The Hoop Genius Podcast with BJ Armstrong.

“Zach LaVine has been to 1 playoff series in 9 years.”

The words are harsh, but he makes a valid point to some degree. LaVine can put the ball in the basket as well as anybody. However, his game hasn't evolved as much as others would like.

For instance, his playmaking hasn't taken a major leap. He's never averaged more than five assists a game. Not to mention his defense. That's been an area where people are surprised he hasn't taken a step forward.

LaVine is one of the most athletic guys in the NBA. Usually, defensive fundamentals can be quickly taught if the athleticism is there. He has the athletic traits, but hasn't excelled in that regard.

Will the Kings keep Zach LaVine with Scott Perry as GM?

Considering that the Kings traded for LaVine during the trade deadline, they might be set on keeping him. After all, DeRozan and LaVine played together in Chicago and established a formidable one-two punch.

Still, they didn't produce many wins with the duo on the court. However, a trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan, and LaVine could be enticing.

No matter what, Perry will have his hands full. His comments about LaVine have resurfaced and might be a talking point in the offseason.

Even though the Kings traded for LaVine, the general manager might want to go a different route. He might want to get more depth and quality pieces around DeRozan and Sabonis.

At the end of the day, a play-in exit isn't anything worth celebrating. Considering that the team fired Mike Brown in the middle of the season, the franchise might be in for an overhaul.

Whatever Perry decides to do is unknown, but one thing is clear: He might try to get LaVine out of Sacramento.