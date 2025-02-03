The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a blockbuster trade that sends superstar point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and All-Star swingman Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls to the Kings, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.

This trade was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

As part of the deal, the Bulls will be trading LaVine to the Kings and receive sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in return, as well as Tre Jones and Zach Collins from San Antonio. Chicago is also receiving back their top-10 protected pick from the Spurs, according to Jake Fischer.

Along with receiving LaVine, the Kings will also be getting three first-round picks and three second-round picks as part of this trade for Fox.

The three first-round picks are by way of Charlotte in 2025, San Antonio in 2027, and Minnesota in 2031 — all three picks coming from the Spurs. Sacramento will also be receiving three second-round picks: Bulls' 2025 pick (via San Antonio), Denver's 2028 (via San Antonio), and Kings' 2028 (via Chicago).

Fox had become the center of trade conversations around the league with the Kings showing more of a willingness to move their star, with the Spurs emerging as clear front runners due to the star's desire to play alongside Victor Wembanyama.

After Rich Paul met with the Kings leadership in December to discuss Fox's future with the organization, concern about the former lottery pick remaining in Sacramento grew. With pressure mounting to make a decision, Kings' general manager Monte McNair and the Kings' brass faced a point of no return to finding immediate value for Fox on the trade market this season.

The Kings recently held extensive trade conversations with the Utah Jazz about trading for John Collins, sources said. With the framework of the trade worked out, a deal that would've sent Huerter and other assets to Utah, the Kings backed out of this trade due to Fox's situation growing.

Fox, 27, now joins Wembanyama to create one of the strong one-two offensive punches in the Western Conference. This will be a formidable duo in San Antonio for years to come, and the Spurs will continue to build around their two superstars after holding onto the likes of Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, and Jeremy Sochan.

LaVine heading to Sacramento is an interesting twist in this mega trade just days before the 2025 NBA trade deadline, especially since the Bulls All-Star was heavily pursued by the Kings in the past. Now, he will again play alongside DeMar DeRozan, who left the Bulls this past offseason to join the Kings.

By trading LaVine, Chicago appears ready to rebuild their roster. They will do so by having Huerter and Collins under contract for one more year, and Jones on an expiring deal. The first-round pick the Bulls receive from the Spurs is their own 2025 first-round pick, which was originally traded to San Antonio with top-10 protections in 2021 when they acquired DeRozan.

This is yet another shocking trade to completely change the landscape of the NBA after the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers came together on Saturday night to surprise everyone with a swap of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Wembanyama and Fox are now an All-Star duo in the Western Conference that has thrown another wrench in multiple teams' plans for the trade deadline.