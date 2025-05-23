The Sacramento Kings will have some work to do this offseason as they look to improve the team. There were a lot of changes that happened in the middle of this season, which included the firing of head coach Mike Brown and the trading of De'Aaron Fox, but they were still able to make it to the Play-In Tournament even though they lost.

Now with a new general manager and Doug Christie promoted as the head coach, the Kings will look to build a team ready to compete. One of the things they're looking for is a point guard, and there's a specific player on the Boston Celtics they like, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Jrue Holiday is a veteran player the Sacramento Kings have interest in, sources said,” Siegel wrote. “Whether or not Holiday is made available in trade talks by Boston is the ultimate question. New GM Scott Perry has made it clear his team needs a true point guard, and he was always a fan of Holiday when he worked with the New York Knicks. Perry wanted to explore the possibility of adding Holiday in New York before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, sources said. Sacramento enters the offseason with decisions needing to be made about DeMar DeRozan's immediate future.”

Holiday would be a nice addition to the Kings, and with the Celtics possibly breaking up some of their core group, there's a good chance he will be available.

Kings looking to reshape roster this offseason

The Kings could be making a few changes this offseason and looking to trade some people on the roster. DeMar DeRozan could be on that list, and his name was floating around after the draft lottery, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The focus in the California capital shifts now to what sort of dealing we could see from the Kings' new regime,” Fischer wrote. “There has been no shortage of rumbles, since the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager, that Sacramento is expected to gauge the trade market for veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan.”

DeRozan is at the point in his career where he wants to win, and if he and the Kings are not on the same page, they could decide to part ways. It's uncertain what the Kings could get in return for DeRozan, but it could be something to help them in the long run.