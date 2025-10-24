The Sacramento Kings will be facing off against the Utah Jazz, and many are wondering if they will have Domantas Sabonis available for the game. Sabonis missed the first game of the season with a hamstring strain, and his status could be up in the air as he still recovers.

Sabonis suffered the hamstring injury during the preseason, and it was already expected that he might miss the first few games of the season. Luckily for the Kings, he was upgraded to questionable for this game against the Jazz, which should be good news for the team, as he is making progress and could suit up.

The Kings were able to win their season opener against the Phoenix Suns without Sabonis, but there's no doubt that he's an important part of what they do. Sabonis has averaged a double-double for the past few seasons, and he's shown to be a solid playmaker at his position as well.

Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, shooting 59% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point line. With the addition of some new players on the team, his stats could look even better this season.

Eyes will be on the Kings to see how they perform this season, especially with the talent they have. Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine are a solid big 3, but it'll be interesting to see if they can match up against some of the other top teams in the Western Conference. They fell short last season in the Play-In Tournament, but with the additions of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook at the guard position, there is optimism surrounding the group.

The only thing they are missing is Sabonis, and with him being questionable, there seems to be a good chance that he could play in his first game of the season.