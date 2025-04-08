In a span of two days, Sacramento Kings forward Zach LaVine's history-making exploits continue to amaze. One day, he achieved the most points in franchise history without any free throw attempts. The next, he outdid himself one better.

On Monday, LaVine made more history by becoming the first Kings player to score 35 points in consecutive games while making five or more 3-pointers, per StatMamba.

He finished with 43 points and eight 3-pointers in a 127-117 win over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 30 points and hit six 3-pointers in the second half of the game.

This performance comes after LaVine stuck a dagger into the hearts of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 37-point performance that included seven 3-pointers as the Kings won 120-113, not to mention the fact that an NBA referee caught LaVine a break when he overlooked the fact that he made a layup after the shot clock expired.

The Kings will need LaVine to continue to score at will and perhaps make history in order to secure a potential play-in tournament spot as the current ninth seed with a 39-40 record.

Zach LaVine continues to be the Kings' hot hand .

LaVine was traded to the Kings from the Chicago Bulls in a three-way exchange with the San Antonio Spurs in February. Since then, he has been on a tear in scoring and 3-pointers.

In 47 games, he has averaged 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. LaVine is shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.2% from the 3-point line.

LaVine's coming-out party for the Kings came on February 24 against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 42 points and shot eight 3-pointers. LaVine shot 84% from the field and 88% from the 3-point line. He set an NBA record for the highest scoring percentage in a 40-point game in that game.

Along the way, LaVine has become the fastest player in King's history to record 200-plus points and 25-plus 3-pointers made in a season. He has also found a companion in former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan. In the game against the Pistons, both combined for 80 points, with Derozen scoring 37.

The Kings have gone 5-4 since acquiring LaVine, and he has been a major contributor to their recent success.