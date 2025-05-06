The Detroit Pistons are already making moves to prepare for next season, after losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs. Detroit hopes to retain veteran guard Dennis Schroder in free agency, per Hoops Hype.

“The Pistons have early Bird rights on him and his style of play fits Detroit well,” the report says.

Schroder played his first and possibly his only season this year with the club. He averaged 10.8 points per game for the Pistons, while appearing in 28 regular season games. He joined after playing at the beginning of the season with the Golden State Warriors.

Schroder is known as an unselfish player. He also averaged 5.3 assists for Detroit this past year.

The NBA veteran has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

Schroder was selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft.

The Pistons had an outstanding year

Detroit had a huge turnaround this season, after being arguably the worst team in the NBA last year. The Pistons, with new coach J.B. Bickerstaff, made the NBA Playoffs.

The club made the postseason despite losing Jaden Ivey due to an injury. Schroder made a huge difference, stepping in for Ivey and giving the team another ball handler.

“Obviously, when [Jaden Ivey] went out, finding another ball handler was going to be important. Being able to have a guy, especially a guy with the experiences that Dennis has, the moments that he's played in, world championship games, all those things,” Bickerstaff said about Schroder, per The Mirror.

Led by star Cade Cunningham, the Pistons pushed the Knicks as hard as they could in the postseason. New York won their playoff series in six games, but a controversial finish in Game 4 could have made a big difference. Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew contact at the end of that contest, but no foul was called when he missed the final shot.

Pistons fans will surely spend this offseason debating that play and how it could have changed the series. In the meantime, time will tell if Schroder is able to stay in Detroit.