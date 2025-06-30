The Sacramento Kings are in a bit of purgatory heading into next season after seeing the momentum that they built during the 2022-23 season completely go away. Now, De'Aaron Fox is gone and Zach LaVine is in, and the Kings are looking to get back to competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

In order to do that, the Kings need to solidify their starting point guard spot. To address that need, Sacramento is targeting former Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder in free agency. Schroder's potential contract with the Kings gained some more clarity on Monday just before the start of free agency, via Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“The Pistons, meanwhile, are strongly expected to focus on signing Caris LeVert away from the Hawks while Sacramento — as we've been reporting for days — is widely expected to come to terms with Detroit's Dennis Schröder on a deal that some are projecting to run for two years and inch toward the $30 million range to become the Kings' starting point guard,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Schroder had an excellent season for the Pistons in 2024-25 after serving short stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, serving as a key ball handler in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation as well as a great veteran in the locker room for a young and ascending Detroit squad.

The 12-year veteran played just 28 regular season games with the Pistons after coming over from the Warriors, but he was still able to average 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game off the bench for Bickerstaff and company. Those numbers would certainly rise if his role increases in a starting role in Sacramento next season.

The Kings do need a lot of guard help and could go after another ball handler on the open market even if Schroder does in fact sign there. Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are two names to watch for in that search, per Stein and Fischer.

“Sources say that the Kings, furthermore, are believed to be weighing a run at an additional veteran ballhandler such as Russell Westbrook or Malcolm Brogdon even if they succeed in sealing a deal with Schröder.”

Overall, it looks like the Kings are determined to address their point guard issues before the start of next season, and brining Schroder in would be a solid start to that quest.