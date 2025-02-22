Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie reportedly held a “starters-only meeting” following the team’s 132-108 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The meeting included Kings starters Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. Haynes cited league sources indicating that Christie used the session to address key issues affecting the team.

“I was told in that meeting Christie reiterated how he’s in the fight with them but there were some issues that he wanted to address… such as making sure everyone understood the gravity of the situation right now,” Haynes said. “He addressed ball security, he talked about how they have been compromising on defense, he wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page. He spoke on learning how to communicate with each other and he’s challenged his players to challenge each other in a positive way to yield some positive results.”

The Kings struggled with turnovers throughout the game, committing 24, which led to 38 points for the Warriors. Golden State capitalized on Sacramento’s defensive lapses, shooting 53.8% from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc, converting 20 three-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan shines as Kings falter in blowout loss to Warriors

Despite the lopsided defeat, DeRozan led Sacramento with 34 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal while shooting an efficient 10-for-14 from the field and going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Sabonis finished just shy of a triple-double, recording 14 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. Meanwhile, LaVine, Monk, and Murray each contributed 13 points. LaVine also tallied five rebounds and three assists, while Monk added four assists, a steal, and a block.

Sacramento has gone 15-10 since Christie took over as head coach, but the loss against Golden State underscored the challenges the team faces in maintaining consistency.

“The Kings are 15-10 since Christie has taken over at the helm, but after that loss to the Warriors, he obviously felt it was a dire time and important time for him to address his starting unit in hopes that the message will be delivered – and in return, they will deliver the message to the rest of the team,” Haynes added.

With the loss, the Kings dropped to 28-28 on the season, slipping to the 10th seed in the Western Conference. The team now faces increased pressure to solidify its standing in the playoff race as the regular season progresses.

Sacramento will have the weekend to regroup before hosting the Charlotte Hornets (14-40) on Monday night. The game marks an opportunity for the Kings to bounce back before embarking on a four-game road trip.