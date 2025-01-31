Days removed from Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox's trade demand and one week from the NBA trade deadline, sources have linked a potential deal between the Toronto Raptors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's future is uncertain untied to the Kings, according to a new report. However, the Raptors and Timberwolves are potential suitors, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The Timberwolves and Raptors have both reached out to the Kings. However, it won't be an easy move to make for the former, according to Siegel.

“Sources said other teams to inquire about Fox's availability in Sacramento include the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors,” Siegel writes. “A path to possibly landing Fox would be extremely difficult for the Timberwolves and is unlikely since they'd have to move Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels to get out of the second apron. McDaniels does have a lot of fans in the Kings' front office, sources said.”

Pairing Fox with forward Scottie Barnes makes the potential move enticing for the Raptors.

“One should never count out the Raptors from pulling off a big, unexpected move for a star,” Siegel writes. “Executive Masai Ujiri is always very precise when it comes to setting his organization up to make big moves, and it's become clear that the Raptors want to find another young star to pair with Scottie Barnes.

“Could Fox be that guy and end up in Toronto, similar to how Kawhi Leonard did in 2018? Don't count out the Raptors from making a significant addition in the near future.”

Fox is averaging 25.1 points on 46.8% shooting, 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game for the Kings this season.

De'Aaron Fox's cryptic response amid Kings trade request

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox addressed his trade request recently, and without mentioning specific teams, addressed his future.

Fox says he's ready for whatever the future holds, per Kings reporter Chris Biderman.

“In this league, I expect the unexpected,” Fox said. “I think crazier things have happened.”

Fox was also asked if he had a preferred destination of where he'd like to go.

“For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination,” Fox said. “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that — or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment.”

Fox and the Kings have until February 6's NBA trade deadline to strike a deal.