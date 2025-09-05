A couple of years ago, the Sacramento Kings were the darlings of the NBA. “Light the Beam” became a rallying cry not just for the franchise, but for a city that had long suffered through irrelevance and futility. At that time, they were young, hungry, and ascending behind De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and an electrifying Keegan Murray. Fast forward to today, and the mood has shifted. The Kings are no longer a feel-good story of revival; instead, they are a franchise caught between nostalgia for what once was and uncertainty about what comes next.

Their 40-42 record last season was emblematic of a team that has lost its edge. They weren’t terrible, but they weren’t threatening either. The Western Conference continues to get stronger, and the Kings seem to be regressing into the middle tier, a place they had fought so hard to escape. Now, after the release of the 2025-26 NBA schedule, it’s time to take a closer look at what this season could realistically hold for Sacramento.

Do the Kings have a new-look core with old problems?

The offseason shook up Sacramento’s roster, but not in a way that screams long-term vision. De’Aaron Fox, the face of the franchise, is gone. In his place, the Kings turned to veterans DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, pairing them with Sabonis in a lineup that feels more like a win-now experiment than a sustainable build. DeRozan, at his age, brings midrange artistry and experience, but his fit alongside Sabonis, a center who thrives as a hub in the paint, could clog spacing. LaVine, meanwhile, is a talented scorer, but he’s injury-prone and has rarely been part of winning cultures.

I could watch DeMar middies all day 🤩 Put this on replay 🔄 pic.twitter.com/QIgZXy8GCK — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) August 26, 2025

Keegan Murray, once hailed as the perfect complement to Fox and Sabonis, is entering a crucial year. His trajectory is moving in the wrong direction after a disappointing sophomore and third campaign. What was supposed to be the Kings’ bridge to the future now looks like another question mark. Malik Monk, once the spark plug off the bench, is also inching closer to the exit door.

The roster, as currently constructed, is not one that inspires long-term confidence. Instead, it feels like the Kings are leaning on names and hoping they can recapture the magic that has faded since their last playoff push.

What will Sacramento's regular-season record be?

The NBA schedule hasn’t been kind to Sacramento. The Kings face a gauntlet of games early, with back-to-back road matchups against Western Conference contenders like Minnesota, Denver, and Oklahoma City. Later stretches include tough battles with Golden State, Milwaukee, and Boston. While every team faces challenges, Sacramento lacks the depth and defensive fortitude to consistently hang with the elite.

Last season’s 40-42 record wasn’t an accident; it was a reflection of where they stood in the Western hierarchy. This year, it’s hard to argue they’ve improved. If anything, losing Fox and relying on older, injury-prone players like DeRozan and LaVine could make things shakier.

Realistically, the Kings look like a 37-45 team. That puts them squarely in the lottery conversation, though just outside the bottom tier of the conference. Sacramento is no longer bad enough to tank but not good enough to compete, the dreaded middle ground.

What are the Kings' Playoff chances and conference standing?

The Western Conference remains brutal. Oklahoma City, Minnesota, and Denver are ascending, while Golden State, Phoenix, and Dallas are still firmly in the playoff mix. Even teams like Houston and New Orleans are pushing upward with younger rosters and clearer identities. Against that backdrop, Sacramento’s ceiling looks like a Play-In Tournament spot at best.

A 37-45 finish likely places the Kings in the 11th or 12th spot in the West, leaving them on the outside looking in come postseason. For a team that sold the fan base on being “back” just a couple of seasons ago, that reality is sobering.

What are a few other predictions for the Kings’ season?

While wins and losses will define the headlines, there are other narratives worth following with this Sacramento group.

Trades and Roster Moves: Malik Monk is a strong candidate to be moved during the season. His scoring punch off the bench is valuable, and plenty of playoff contenders could come calling. A trade involving Monk could free up money to chase someone like Jonathan Kuminga, though the fit of another raw, ball-dominant forward alongside DeRozan and Sabonis is questionable at best.

Award Hopes: It’s difficult to see any individual awards coming Sacramento’s way this year. Sabonis will put up his usual gaudy rebounding and passing numbers, but without wins, he won’t be in serious All-NBA contention. LaVine and DeRozan may have spurts of brilliance, but neither looks like an All-Star lock in a loaded West.

Can the team recapture its identity?

The biggest question looming over this season isn’t about record or playoff seeding; it’s about identity. The Kings that once lit the beam were defined by speed, joy, and a sense of destiny. They were fun, fast, and fearless. Now, they look slower, more methodical, and less inspired.

Basketball identities matter, especially in a conference as competitive as the West. Without Fox, Sacramento’s offensive engine has fundamentally changed. Sabonis can carry playmaking duties, but without guards who push tempo and create chaos, the Kings’ style may grow stale.

If Murray can rediscover his rookie form and become a reliable two-way forward, and if LaVine can stay healthy while DeRozan continues to defy Father Time, there’s a slim chance Sacramento could surprise. But those are too many “ifs” to confidently bank on.

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2025-26 season not as the hunters they once were, but as a team drifting in the middle of the pack. Last year’s 40-42 finish felt like a warning, and the front office’s decision to pivot toward aging scorers rather than doubling down on youth development has left the franchise in limbo.

For a fanbase that tasted relevance for the first time in years not long ago, this season may sting the most, not because the Kings are terrible, but because they are adrift. And in the Western Conference, drifting is the same as sinking.