The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for answers to some serious offensive questions heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Getting star tackle Lane Johnson back on the field would immediately give the Eagles a massive boost.

When it comes to his return, Johnson is targeting Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He has been out since Week 11 while dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in Week 11.

From Black Friday Football Pregame on @NFLonPrime: Breaking down the key #Eagles injuries, with Lane Johnson tentatively targeting the #Raiders game for a return. pic.twitter.com/91sA6omG8V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the seriousness of Johnson's injury, the Eagles never placed him on injured reserve. A Week 15 return means he will have missed three games. As Philadelphia makes their push into the playoffs, the tackle wants to reclaim his major role in their success. The Eagles won't risk re-injury and will certainly be monitoring Johnson up to that Week 15 return date hope. But if everything checks out, Philadelphia will get Johnson back and should see more offensive success.

In the 10 games Johnson has started in 2025, he's earned a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 16/80 tackles. He has truly excelled at blocking for quarterback Jalen Hurts, as his 80.4 pass blocking grade ranks ninth/80.

The Eagles are well aware of what Johnson brings to the table. He has started 168 games over his 13 years with the franchise, winning two Super Bowls. Furthermore, Johnson has been named a Pro Bowler six times, including three straight years entering 2025.

Despite all the chaos surrounding the franchise, the Eagles are still in prime playoff position with their 8-3 record. Having Johnson on the field gives Philadelphia an even greater shot of going on another deep postseason run.