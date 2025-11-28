Tulane football (9-2) has much to focus on in the present, as it can move one step closer toward making history with a home win versus Charlotte on Saturday night, but it is only natural for fans to gaze into the future. Given the speculation surrounding Jon Sumrall's future, many are wondering what will come of the head coach position. They will soon have the clarity they seek.

The 2022 Sun Belt Coach of the Year (with Troy) will make a big decision on Sunday morning, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. He is expected to choose between staying with the Green Wave or filling one of the HC vacancies at Auburn or Florida. Sumrall has been heavily linked to both destinations, but the Gators could be gaining traction following the latest Lane Kiffin news. There is still unfinished business in New Orleans, however.

Tulane can secure its place in the American title game by handling last-place Charlotte (1-10). Claiming a conference championship victory over North Texas or Navy could then earn the program the Group of Five slot in the College Football Playoff. Facing such pressure is difficult enough, but one can only imagine how players are feeling amid all the Sumrall rumors.

They also understand the nature of the business, though. Coaches leave lower-tier leagues for more glamorous conferences all the time. Whether fans like it or not, Tulane football is a springboard to a bigger job. After compiling a 41-11 record across his tenures with the Trojans and Green Wave, Jon Sumrall is now on the SEC's radar.

Both Florida and Auburn are clearly impressed by what the man has achieved at smaller schools and believe he could be the one to revitalize their respective programs.

Tulane will probably not let him walk out the door without making a push, however. Before Sumrall decides where he will be in 2026, his squad will try to end its regular season with a convincing win versus the 49ers. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.