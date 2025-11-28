While the New England Patriots wonder when they will get a key offensive lineman back, the New York Giants received positive news about their rookie quarterback. And here are bold predictions for these teams' Week 13 Monday Night Football clash.

The Patriots (10-2) stand strong as one of the AFC’s best teams. Meanwhile, the Giants haven’t been able to finish games and stand with the opposite mark of 2-10.

Still, it’s a little scary for the Patriots because the Giants have been competitive.

Patriots QB Drake Maye will throw for 270-plus yards

Maye will be under pressure from the Giants’ defense. But look for him to respond with some big-chunk plays.

Giants linebacker Brian Burns upped the ante when he criticized Maye. For being poised. Yeah, not sure what that’s about, according to giants.com.

“He's talented, talented arm,” Burns said. “I'm not really too sure yet about how quick he is to process everything, but I do feel like he makes the right plays at the right time. He does seem a bit poised, maybe a little bit too poised in the pocket, but just overall, he's been showing his talent for sure.

“I feel like, at times, he’s so caught up in making the right play or getting so caught up in his routes downfield, he just forgets about somewhat of who’s rushing him, if that makes sense. What I mean by poised is that he takes his time, he makes the right reads, and he tries to make the right play. It can also bite you in the butt at a certain amount of times if you’ve got edge rushers coming and you’re not really too cognizant of where they are.”

Maye responded to the diss, according to masslive.com.

“Shoot, I’m not 100% (sure) what that really means,” Maye said on Wednesday. “I try to keep my eyes down the field with feeling pressure. I think that’s part of playing the position, so just trying to make the right play.”

It will be interesting to see who is talking after the game.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart will lead his team to three TD drives

Dart is a playmaker. He still has areas to improve, but he’s dynamic and will make things happen.

New York sports radio host Tommy Lugauer seems to think Dart could be on a Josh Allen path, according to a post on X by WFAN Sports Radio via athlonsports.com.

“Josh Allen, now, is great,” Lugauer explained, “but Josh Allen was a mess … when he first got into the league. Jaxson Dart is not that.

“When you watch the Giants, and you think of all the things that drive you nuts about this team, Jaxson Dart, a rookie, where you think he’d be making a lot of rookie mistakes, has not.

“He has the arm,” Lugauer said of Dart. “He has the mobility. He has the moxie. He has the swagger. He has the maturity. Jaxson Dart, to me, is more advanced at this stage of his career than Josh Allen was.”

And if those things are working well Monday night, he will cause problems for the Patriots.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson will have a 30-plus-yard play

It may come on the ground or through the air, but look for Henderson to make a splash play.

Overall, it could be a nice night for Henderson, according to NFL.com.

“He looks like New England's best goal-line option,” Michael Florio wrote. “He just needs the opportunities. The fact that he has taken over as the lead back has him in play against the Giants, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs. They have given up the most rushing yards to RBs — and the most rush TDs to RBs since Week 8 — and explosive runs at the highest rate this season. Lastly, Henderson has a great schedule down the stretch. He could be a league-winner.”

That’s a lot of good stuff.

But who will win the game?

Common sense says the 10-2 Patriots win in a breeze. But these Giants are a dangerous team. They have a tough pass rush, and Dart gives them a dynamic weapon behind center. If the Giants are able to finish a couple of drives for touchdowns in the first half, this game could be tight deep into the fourth quarter.

And if that happens, the Giants have a shot. The Patriots better not take this one for granted. Look for them to pull out a 27-20 win.