The last time the San Antonio Spurs had a postseason run was back during the 2018-19 NBA season, where they crashed out in the first round. The last time the Spurs made it past the first round of playoffs was back 2016-17 season when Kawhi Leonard was still at the franchise, when they lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

This time however, expectations swing back toward postseason relevance for a variety of reasons. Year 2 of Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio was derailed by a February DVT diagnosis and a 34–48 finish, but the roster has since been fortified.

De’Aaron Fox re-signed, Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant arrived at Nos. 2 and 14 of the 2025 draft, Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk add depth, and a their young core of Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, and Jeremy Sochan returns intact.

If Wembanyama’s “brutal” offseason pays off and health cooperates, San Antonio’s ceiling jumps quickly.

Wembanyama finishes top-3 in MVP voting AND wins DPOY

The bet is simple: availability plus inevitability. In 46 games last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-best 3.8 blocks on 55% from the field and 35% from three, per Basketball Reference.

The film matched the numbers: he erased drives, swallowed lobs, and bent half-courts without so much as a fuss. He was second for DPOY as a rookie and never truly in the race last year due to games played. This time around, he can be expected to win it.

San Antonio’s defensive math also tilts in his favor. The Spurs defended like a top-10 unit with Wemby on the floor but cratered without him. Kornet’s arrival gives real backup rim protection, something that had been missing in his first two seasons.

What sets Wemby’s defensive dominance apart is that it comes with easy buckets on the other end. If San Antonio climbs into the high-40s in wins and Wemby anchors a top-8 defense while posting 25/12/4 with elite efficiency, an MVP top-3 is also squarely in range.

The Spurs make a lengthy postseason run

Define “lengthy” as winning at least one series and credibly threatening a second. The West is brutal, but San Antonio’s roster finally answers last year’s two problems: fragile on-ball creation and non-Wemby minutes.

The front office was decisive in the offseason and knows that Wemby’s third season has the potential to be huge for the franchise. Much will depend on how fit their stars, in the form of De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell can be.

However, the Spurs have a range of offensive weapons this time around. Dylan Harper is expected to be in the running for Rookie of the Year and can make a major impact off the bench while Carter Bryant is also a major draft-day coup.

The Spurs will obviously once again rely on Wemby’s brilliance. However, the added depth and the range of stars they now have at their disposal means that even in his absence, this team is capable of making the postseason.

San Antonio lands three All-Stars

Fox is the safest inclusion. He’s already made an All-Star team, and his context here is cleaner: more space than he’s had, the league’s most warping big beside him, and the creation to back it all up.

Last season, he averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, playing only 17 games. This time around, if his fitness allows him, there is no reason why Fox cannot earn what will be the second All-Star appearance of his career.

Both Fox and Wembanyama can be expected to make it if they remain fit. However, Devin Vassell may be a bit of a swing. Last season he put up 16.3/4.0/2.9 on 44/37/79 across 64 games. This season, Vassell can be expected to benefit hugely due to both Wemby and Fox, although it remains to be seen whether his numbers can keep as well.

Regardless, there is little doubt that there is huge cause for optimism as far as fans are concerned. The Spurs have retained Fox, added two lottery picks, fortified the frontcourt, and enter camp with enough depth on both ends of the court to actually spring surprises in the upcoming campaign.