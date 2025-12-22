Stephon Castle showed off his dunking skillset during the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Castle is making strides while progressing through the second season of his NBA career with the Spurs. He has fully embraced the full-time starter role as he's become one of the most reliable options in the offense.

On top of that, he gets to showcase his arsenal of moves on the court with a lot of playing time. One of his biggest examples came during the final seconds of the first half against Washington, where he forced a turnover as he got the ball and went up in the air to throw down the marvelous windmill dunk.

How Stephon Castle, Spurs played against Wizards

It was a remarkable dunk for Stephon Castle to pull off as he helped the Spurs coast to a 124-113 win over the Wizards.

The game initially started out as a close one with Washington even leading 28-26 after the first quarter. San Antonio then exploded with a 43-21 display in the second period, a stretch that the Wizards never recovered from.

Free throws, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in all three categories by making 25 free throws, securing 61 rebounds and creating 26 assists. It wasn't the same for the Wizards as they converted 18 shots at the line, grabbed 43 rebounds and dished out 20 assists.

Seven players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Castle. He finished with a stat line of 18 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He shot 4-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-13 from the free-throw line. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 27 points and seven rebounds, Luke Kornet came next with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Victor Wembanyama had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes provided 14 points and two assists.

San Antonio improved to a 21-7 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Denver Nuggets and 1.5 games above the Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by four games.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the NBA-best Thunder on Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET.