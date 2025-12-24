The New York Mets are one of the most talked-about teams during this MLB offseason for several reasons. Clubhouse issues in New York, star departures, and widespread doubt from the fan base have led to numerous questions surrounding the popular ballclub.

The Mets recently traded away second baseman and outfielder Jeff McNeil to the Athletics, not long after Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles, and Brandon Nimmo was dealt to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien.

On Wednesday, the Mets brought in a veteran reliever, Mike Baumann, according to Jon Heyman. Baumann has most recently played with the Miami Marlins during his short career. In 2024, Baumann played for the Orioles, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Marlins. It was a wild year for the right-hander.

Article Continues Below

Baumann did not have a great 2024 overall, but showed signs of elite play when with the Orioles. In 2023, Baumann threw 64.2 innings and ended with a 3.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He struck out a career high 61 hitters and reached a 0.6 WAR. His 2024 ERA total reached 5.55, and his WHIP was 1.49. He allowed a career-high 59 hits and 36 earned runs.

More information about the signing will be released shortly. Stay tuned.

The Mets are rumored to be interested in a powerful right-handed bat. After losing a home-run king in Alonso, the Mets are going to see much less production from deep balls if they don't try and replace him with someone who can hit homers. Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette could be great fits in New York if they happened to have mutual interests.