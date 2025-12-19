Less than halfway into his NBA rookie season, Dylan Harper has already proven himself a valuable piece of this year's San Antonio Spurs team and an invaluable part of the franchise's future. A career high in a 119-94 victory vs. the Washington Wizards won't do anything to quell any expectations.

“I just shoot it, just not thinking,” Harper said following 24 points vs. the Wiz.

“If I'm going to shoot it, you better just shoot it and not think about it, because when you start thinking about it, then it starts going left, right, instead of just shooting and getting it out of your hands,” the second overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft continued.

.@dy1anharper had himself a night 🔥 24 PTS (season-high)

5 REB

3 AST 🌟 Vote #NBAAllStar: https://t.co/frD28T3bmx pic.twitter.com/PckLSidl0s — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 19, 2025

Harper was responding to a question about his efficient three-point shooting from a certain part of the court after he went 3/5 from behind the arc.

“Just being able to be on that wing, and I know that whoever is driving the ball could trust in me and count on me to knock down that shot,” the rookie from Rutgers shared.

Dylan Harper gives details on career high

The son of former NBA veteran Ron Harper was already coming off a 21-point performance in the NBA Cup Final loss to the New York Knicks. And the younger Harper is just a week and half removed from his previous career-high 22 points in victory at the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Always being ready to shoot,” Dylan continued. “I think shoot first, be aggressive later, and then if they close out hard enough, I'm just going to drive the ball and try to get my teammates involved. But, the past two games, it's just been a lot of preparation and when I go out there, I always tell myself I'm going to shoot the ball. Like, no second guessing it.”

The Spurs rookie went 9/13 from the field vs. the Wizards. It marked the fourth time in his last five games in which Harper has hit at least half of the shots he's taken from the field.

“Just putting the work in. I think over time if we just keep shooting, shooting, shooting, and focus on the right things, I think that my jumpers are going to start getting more consistent,” the former Big 10 standout freshman continued. “I think that's just what I've been doing, whether that's pregame, whether that's my off day going to the gym and shooting. Just staying consistent with that and just trying to get that better.”

Harper make Spurs more dangerous

Even in already missing three weeks of the season because of a calf strain, Harper's play in just 16 games has cemented what the Spurs thought he could be when they selected him immediately after Cooper Flagg was taken in June. Together with reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, he forms a duo San Antonio has reportedly deemed untouchable in any potential trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“You've got to pick your poison. You're either going to let us play one-on-one at the rim, or you're going to help and you're gonna let us kick out and get three's,” Harper said following the win vs. Washington.

Add generational talent Victor Wembanyama plus 2023 All-Star De'Aaron Fox, and Harper maintains these Spurs don't lack options.

“We've got so many guys that can go out there and score the ball at will. So, just finding the hot hand and just sticking with it.”

Recently, that's been Harper.