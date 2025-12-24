The Washington Nationals are looking to make improvements to their team as free agency continues, and they've just added someone who could help them next season. After spending some time with the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins throughout his career, Matt Mervis has found a new home, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Matt Mervis signs deal with his hometown Nats,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In two seasons with the Cubs, Mervis slashed .155/.222/.259. He had 40 strikeouts in 127 appearances on the plate with just three home runs, and it was evident that things probably weren't going to get better for him. That's when the Marlins took a chance on him, as they acquired him in a trade in exchange for Vidal Brujan.

Article Continues Below

In the first month of the 2025 season, Mervis was the first baseman, and he had seven home runs. Over time, he started to trend downward, as he hit under .200 while striking out over 37%. The Marlins ended up letting him go, and he finished the season with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate.

The hope now is that since Mervis is back home, he can play well with the Nationals, a team that is clearly trying to build itself back up.

The Nationals recently hired Ani Kilambi as their new general manager, after overseeing research and development with the Phillies. It's uncertain how long it will take the Nationals to get to where they want to go, but it seems like things are heading in the right direction when it comes to the front office.