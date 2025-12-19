The San Antonio Spurs are a team on a rapid upward trajectory, as the pieces of their burgeoning young core are starting to fall into place. Victor Wembanyama remains the cornerstone upon which the team is built around, but the Spurs have drafted excellently around him in recent years, nabbing Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in back-to-back drafts, both of whom have shown All-Star potential.

But of course, the Spurs also brought in De'Aaron Fox via trade back in February, and some believe that San Antonio may have to pull off a consolidation trade to avoid getting themselves in a backcourt logjam. However, as noted by ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, they are going to be holding on to that core trio of guards for dear life.

“They got three big guards in Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle. They're not going to be moving any of them right now. They are very happy with the way this group looks. They're going to continue to grow,” Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show.

Much like the Oklahoma City Thunder's blueprint for building a championship-winning team, the Spurs are being very patient with their youngsters. It does seem a bit premature for them to trade away any of them before they even see them perform in a playoff setting. But if they do come close to winning a title in 2026, do not be surprised if they end up being aggressive over the offseason.

Spurs, not a realistic Giannis trade destination?

If the Spurs were to hold on to all of Fox, Castle, and Harper, then they won't have enough to entice the Milwaukee Bucks in any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

But at this point, the Spurs don't have to do any blockbuster trade of the sort anyway. They are flourishing in the West with their current group that loves playing with one another, and making a seismic change in the middle of the season could only dampen the vibes of the league's fastest-rising team.