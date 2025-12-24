In a 130-110 win, All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs sent a message to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Wembanyama and the Spurs can't wait for Christmas, coming off a pair of wins that equate to half of the losses in the NBA-leading Thunder's 26-4 record. After a blowout victory, where Victor's 101-game streak of consecutive games with at least one block came to an end, San Antonio can improve to 3-0 against Oklahoma City.

Tuesday night's loss marked the first time the Thunder has trailed by 20+ points at any point this season. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson commended his team for maintaining its double-digit advantage in the final frame, per ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

“We had games this year where we had big leads, and we let them slip, and we ended up in dogfights,” Johnson said. “To see that little step tonight is huge for us. When we get leads like that, we've got to continue to make those strides and make great decisions to keep and extend the lead.”

While both teams shot above 54% from the floor, the Spurs' defense strung together stops that stifled the Thunder's momentum in the fourth quarter. Keldon Johnson tallied 25 points on 10-of-16 attempts, including five threes off the bench. Wembanyama, who's still on a minutes restriction, reprised his role in the second unit and finished with a dozen points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Stephon Castle (24 points, 4-for-6 from deep), Harrison Barnes (20 points, 2-for-4 from deep), and Devin Vassell combined for 61 points on 19-of-27 (70.3%) shooting, including 9-for-18 from three.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama knows what to expect for Christmas

Article Continues Below

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama is expecting a big response from the Thunder in their Christmas Day showdown. Wembanyama and the Spurs' 130-110 blowout win over the defending champions sets the stage for a highly anticipated matchup with the Thunder.

After the win, Wembanyama discussed anticipating the Thunder's bounce-back on Christmas Day.

“They [Thunder] are going to be locked in, like more than any time before probably,” said Wembanyama. “But we'll be there.”

"They are going to be locked in… like more than any time before probably." Wemby is ready for the 3rd Spurs-Thunder matchup on Christmas 🗣 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/nq9qJGyosO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2025

The Spurs' matchup will be the Thunder's first Christmas Day game since 2018.