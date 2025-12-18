Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett wants to spend more time with San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Spurs' All-Star Wembanyama blows away Garnett, and the 2008 champion is asking San Antonio for 1-on-1 sessions with the young phenom. Kevin spent time with Victor during the offseason.

However, for Garnett, it wasn't enough time, nor did the two get a chance to hit the gym, he said, per KG Certified's Ticket & The Truth with Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce.

“Spurs, if you all are listening, I would love to come in there and get a session with him,” Garnett said. “He's trying to get to a place of domination. That's what I'm seeing him do that when we get in the gym, I want to be able to simply help him with that.”

Garnett says much of his conversations with Wembanyama focused on his mental focus and the right mindset to take his game to new heights.

“We didn’t do anything. He wanted an exchange, and it was more like some intro (expletive). He’s on a journey to seek knowledge,” Garnett said. “He doesn't wanna be in that box of the French player, blah, blah, blah. He’s trying to break that whole narrative. He’s changing the way we look at the five position.”

“I talked to him about simplifying things and dealing with space. He wants to be something outside of the box. He’s about to be something different that we have never seen,” Garnett concluded.

Wembanyama and the Spurs have won five of their last seven games.

Kevin Garnett's rant to toughen up Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett had advice for Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama's offseason approach. Wembanyama spending time playing pick-up in Los Angeles with fellow NBA players would help toughen Wemby up, according to Garnett, who gave his advice, per KG Certified.

“Instead of going abroad when you come back from vacation, because you know what home looks like, right, you were born and raised there,” Garnett said. “You can always go back home. Spend a summer in LA, bro, go up to UCLA because you know what’s up there? Everything you’re looking for. Go up to UCLA and play against that caliber of s—t for a whole week and see how you come out of there.”

Wembanyama and the Spurs will host the Wizards on Thursday.