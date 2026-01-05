San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will travel with the team for a January 6 match-up vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, the Spurs say. He's considered day-to-day and will be listed as Questionable on the injury update. Wemby has missed 14 of the team's 35 games this season and has been out since suffering a left knee hyperextension in a New Year's Eve victory vs. the New York Knicks.

The Spurs say Wembanyama took part in five-on-five activity during practice the day before their date with the Grizz and that he wanted to make the trip to Tennessee.

Wemby update Spurs confirm Victor Wembanyama will travel with the team to Memphis today for tomorrow’s game vs the Grizzlies. He wants to make the trip. He’s still considered day to day following the left knee hyper-extension on Wed#Spurs host the Lakers the next night on Wed — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 5, 2026

The news tracks with what head coach Mitch Johnson anticipated just before the team's most recent game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

Article Continues Below

“I expect for him to travel to Memphis,” Johnson said then. “We've said it from the start, it's day by day, and that's more than a couple of days away, so we'll have to see how it goes.”

It's worth noting that San Antonio will host LeBron James, Luke Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers on national television the night following their contest in Memphis. In the past, the Spurs organization hasn't allowed key players working their way back from injury to take part in both games of a back-to-back. They've been cautious with Wembanyama early in his career. Through his first two NBA seasons, the generational talent missed 47 of 164 games with injuries, though 30 of those absences came as a result of blood clots that ended last season prematurely.

This year, despite a calf strain that kept him out from mid-November to mid-December, the 2023 first overall draft pick is averaging team highs with 24.3, 11.7, and 2.9 blocks in under 30 minutes per contest as the Spurs have skyrocketed to second in the Western Conference standings after failing to make the playoffs since 2019.