While Chris Paul hasn't committed to playing a 21st NBA season, he's hinted at it. In fact, it's fair to see he's leaning away from retirement. So, naturally, the topic took up a good portion of the final time the future Hall of Fame guard met with the press during the 2024-25 San Antonio Spurs season.

ClutchPoints asked Paul, if he had played his last game, how did he see his decorated career.

“It's meant a lot, it's meant a lot. But for me I'm still in it. I'm still too in it to even reflect on all of that, you know what I mean?”

“Right now I'm just thinking about the summer,” Paul continued to ClutchPoints. “This is going to be a long summer, so I'll reflect on all that when it's time.”

Spurs' Chris Paul fends off questions about his future

ClutchPoints query was the fourth, maybe fifth, retirement related question thrown Paul's way following a 125-118 victory vs. the Toronto Raptors in the season finale for both. One of them even alluded to a quote he'd put on Instagram the day before. The the 39-year-old point guard was asked if his “grass is greener where you water it” post referenced his basketball future.

“No, I mean that's just life, you know. More so life and just trying to make sure you keep stacking days,” Paul answered.

The line of questioning about his possible retirement arrived at a lighthearted moment for the 20 year pro.

“Man, you can phrase them questions any way you want them to. I'm going to tell you it's been unbelievable here And I mean it, I mean it seriously. It's been unbelievable and I think this summer I'll make that decision with my family.”

What is certain is how Paul views his year in San Antonio.

“The word I use all the time is gratitude. Fortunately, for most of my career I've been in the playoffs and haven't played in so many non-meaningful games or whatnot, so I think toward the end of the season it was just the mental part,” the 12-time All-Star, who signed with the Spurs in July, continued.

“So, having other guys showing up every day and making sure you're doing the work and taking those shortcuts I feel good about it. I feel good about my experience here and as mad as I am about not being in the playoffs, I'm excited to see my family.”

The final minute of the final game against Toronto summed up Paul's season, and perhaps career, in a nutshell. There he was. Battling and jawing with the Raptors until the very end.

“I just wanted to hoop. One of the guys on the (Raptors) bench asked me in the 4th quarter, ‘Why are you playing?' I said, ‘It's a long summer when you don't make the playoffs.' Like. what else I got to do, you know?”

We actually don't know. Not about his basketball future. What else he does from here determines the next step in one of the league's great careers. Or marks the end of it.