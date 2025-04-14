In his 20th NBA season, Chris Paul moved into second place all-time on the NBA's assists and steals lists. In the final game of the season for the San Antonio Spurs, he reached yet another milestone.

But unlike the marks he hit climbing the numbers ladders, his latest accomplishment didn't rely on what he'd done throughout a Hall of Fame career.

In suiting up in San Antonio for a 125-118 come-from-behind victory vs. the Toronto Raptors, Paul became the first player in NBA history to play all 82 games in his 20th season or later.

“It's been an unbelievable season,” Paul said.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native went out with a bang. The start vs. the Raptors also meant he's the first player to ever start all 82 games in his 20th season. And he didn't just start against Toronto. He played 34 minutes, which came just two shy of his season high and was the most he'd spent on the court since March.

Chris Paul opens up about playing every game this season

Paul was one of 11 players who played in every contest in 2024-2025. That list includes Jalen Green, Mikal Bridges, Jarrett Allen, Jaden McDaniels, Bub Carrington, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Malik Beasley and Buddy Hield. There are two others as well. And they also wear Silver and Black: Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie.

Buddy Hield — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“For Ju to do it, and Harrison. I just want them guys also to know. Obviously, I'm self-motivated, but it's always nice to have other people besides you pushing you.” Paul said.

He then pointed out that yet another Spur came extremely close to giving the a fourth guy who would've played all 82.

“It's crazy, I didn't even realize Steph played 81,” the 39-year-old point guard said of likely Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

While the first-year standout from UConn put up the second most points on the team in the victory vs. Toronto with 20 (Keldon Johson scored 23), Paul added 15. His four steals tied the game-highs, and his six assists were even with Castle for the team lead. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

“I wanted to hoop,” Paul declared.

That included the final moments when the Spurs had all but wrapped up their 34th win of the season. Down 22 at one point, Paul helped lead a comeback that was among the Spurs largest in a year that saw them improve their win total by 12 from 2023-2024.

“One of the guys on their [Toronto Raptors] bench asks me in the fourth quarter, ‘Why are you in? Why are you playing?' I said, ‘It's a long summer when you don't make the playoffs,” Paul shared.

“What else am I going to do?” he continued.

What he did through a 20th season that ended less than a month away from his 40th birthday proved nothing short of amazing. At 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, Paul's bigger value came in the leadership and veteran presence he brought to a core that features two top players who are 21 and 20 years old.

And he provided those intangibles every game. Literally.