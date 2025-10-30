The San Antonio Spurs are 4-0 to begin the season, as Victor Wembanyama is playing completely out of his mind. His performances are carrying the team to wins, and there is one ridiculous stat that may prove he is an actual alien.

Since 2022, the 21-year-old center has recorded eight or more blocks in a single game on nine separate occasions. Nobody else comes near him in that category, as the rest of the league has recorded eight or more blocks in a single game nine times combined.

Although this is only his third season in the NBA, it appears Victor Wembanyama is already on track for the Hall of Fame. Well-known shot blockers like Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Duncan are all in the Hall of Fame. Additionally, nine of the top 11 shot blockers in league history have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Through four games this season, it's hard to argue against the idea of Wembanyama not being in the MVP race later in the 2025-26 campaign. The French center is averaging 31.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 60.3% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. His blocks per game are once again the highest in the league, which is a category he has led in since his rookie year (2023-24).

Victor Wembanyama will have a chance to record eight or more blocks on Thursday, when the Spurs take on the Miami Heat in a home game. He should have a solid challenge, though, as Miami relies on star center Bam Adebayo in the post, who is a solid defender in his own right.