Though he's barely played 100 games at the NBA level, it's clear the San Antonio Spurs have a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama.

A do-it-all two-way force who can handle the ball, shoot, score, and defend at a very high level, Wembanyama is a two-time blocking champ, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, and an All-Star, with another spot on that team borderline guaranteed this season and for many more seasons to come.

But how good can Wemby be? Well, in the opinion of Kendrick Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today, Wembanyama has a chance to be one of the three best players to ever do it, locked in a forever conversation with Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“If you do, you're lying to yourself and you're lying to the people that you're presenting it to. I'll tell you that much is nothing that you could do. Look, check this out, y'all. 15 to 20 years from now, the GOAT conversation is going to go like this. MJ, Braun and Wimby. Those are the three names that are going to come up in the GOAT conversation. Because if this man stays healthy, right, he's going to be arguably the best defensive player we've ever seen,” Perkins explained.

“I believe he's going to win five or six defensive player of the year awards. Can someone tell me a flaw that he has in his game already right now at the age of 21? I'll wait. You can't tell me because he has none. Offensively, he has the complete package. The Jamal Crawford handles. We saw that in the highlight. The pull-up 3s. We're watching him knock that down on a consistent basis.

“He's excellent moving without the basketball for us, cutting, being a live threat at the basket. On top of that, he's starting to go and capitalize in the low-post area, mid-post area. You could use him as a screener. It's nothing that he can't do. This man has arrived, and he has the mentality of a killer. He wants to win. That's what separates him. And that's why I say in 15, 20 years, it's going to be MJ, Bron, and Wimby for the GOAT conversation.”

With incredible accolades and one of the most unique athletic profiles in basketball history, Victor Wembanyama is on track to have his career in conversation with some of the best players to ever do it. Will he be at that LeBron James, Michael Jordan level? It's hard to say, considering variables like longevity, but considering how good he's played for the Spurs so far, Perkins might just be on to something.