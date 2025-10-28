The 2025 San Antonio Spurs have already been among the best teams in the NBA to start the season. They are undefeated at 4-0, mainly due to Victor Wembanyama's excellent play. He is already playing like the odds-on MVP favorite due to his superb offense and defense. It's early, but his play gives him a chance to sweep the NBA awards at the end of the year.

On his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” Draymond Green said that he could see Wembanyama almost completely sweeping the awards at the end of the year. Wembanyama is already playing like the best player in the NBA and has been the best player on defense to start the year, too. Green sees Wembanyama having an opportunity to make NBA history.

Green said, “Through three games, he’s showing it. He’s very much showing it. If he stays at this pace, at this level, he will be like MVP, DPOY, Most Improved player. Like he could sweep three of the top.”

Green thinks he could sweep the awards because he does not know Wembanyama's weakness. He also feels that most people in the NBA can't guard him.

“He’s going to be able to compete for all those awards,” Green said. “Looking at him, you can only sit and wonder what type of player it will take to guard him.”

Through four games, Wembanyama is averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and six blocks per game, averaging 56.9% from the field. He is tied for sixth in the league in scoring with Steph Curry, but is in the top five in rebounding and leads the league in blocks per game.

Draymond says he doesn’t think a player like Victor Wembanyama should be able to win Most Improved Player, but based on how the award is voted on, he believes he could win it and sweep the others.

Only three other players have won the MVP and DPOY in the same season: Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. So Wembanyama would be joining a rare group and doing something historic. This would also be even more historic because no one has won the MVP, DPOY, and Most Improved Player Awards in the same season.