Though he hasn't played a ton of games with the San Antonio Spurs, the 2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year has already enjoyed some big late game moments with his relatively new team. Acquired via trade in February, a December 3 game against the Orlando Magic marked De'Aaron Fox's 30th tilt with the Silver and Black.

Like the night before when the ninth-year pro hit a couple of big shots in the fourth quarter of a win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, Fox again led San Antonio in the waning moments of a 114-112 victory in Florida. Following the game, Fox spoke candidly about his team's final offensive possession, which started with 7.7 seconds left on the clock.

“Uh, I actually lost the ball. In a tied game like that, you're trying to get the last shot and when I pull it back, I end up looking up and seeing there was still, like, four seconds left. I thought I went late enough, but I didn't want to shoot that shot because you make or miss, they still have a lot of time, or a good amount of time,” the Spurs star shared.

After that revelation that he made his move earlier than he wanted, Fox then admitted that the play didn't start as planned before making clear what he thought of an important call.

“I end up losing it, and as I'm getting the ball back, Jonathan [Isaac] reached, so I don't know what they were arguing. It was just clearly a foul.”

The Spurs leading scorer in their absence of Victor Wembanyama went to the line and hit both free throws to give the Silver and Black a lead they would not lose.

“I go up there and I felt confident in making those free throws. So, knock them down and then try to get one more stop.”

Spurs' Mitch Johnson discusses final play design

Without Wemby, there was little doubt the Spurs would go to Fox as the first option.

“We just wanted to get the ball to him and give him space and thought he did a good job of attacking,” head coach Mitch Johnson said. “And they (the Magic) made a play and it was kind of a loose ball, which is always a bang, bang play.

“Tough play, but again, his poise and composure to go to the free throw line and knock 'em down was a great job by De'Aaron.”

Fox is averaging 25 points per game this season. That's right around where he's been for the better part of the last six seasons, the last third of which has been spent with San Antonio.

“Yeah. He's done it for us this year,” Johnson added.

Since Wembanyama has been missing because of injury, Fox has scored at least 24 points in all but one of those games during the three week span. The Spurs are 7-2 during that stretch. It's a run not lost on Johnson.

“His confidence and experience on just closing games is extremely valuable for us.”

That much has been obvious. No matter the specifics of Fox's late heroics.