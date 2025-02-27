The father of a young fan who went viral for swapping jerseys with San Antonio Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama has filed a request for a judicial intervention against Golden Auctions to stop the sale of the item, according to cllct. Frankie Desideri Sr. filed the request for a temporary restraining order against the auction company, but the court denied his request. The jersey was sold for $73,200 two months after the swap with Wemby.

After the initial swap, there was much criticism after it was sent to auction. The family consented to put it on auction but then made multiple requests to have it withdrawn. Desideri's son had regrets about the jersey being put on auction and wanted them to take it off.

The family is also claiming that Goldin used pictures of their son to promote the jersey despite their request not for them to do so. The use of their likeness without consent caused the family “widespread exposure and emotional harm,” according to the plaintiffs.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin, claims that Desideri took time out to sell the jersey and that the company didn't come to him asking to sell it.

“We never contacted this individual and never knew who he was,” Ken Goldin said via cllct. “On Dec. 29, he contacted us first by going to Goldin.com and clicking the button that said ‘SELL.' By Jan. 2 at 9:02 a.m., he had signed the consignment contract.”

Goldin says that he received a request to withdraw the jersey on Feb. 21, a day after the news of Wemby missing the rest of the season due to blood clots. Desideri claims that Wemby's health status had nothing to do with them trying to stop the sale.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama out for the season

Shocking news dropped last week when it was announced that Victor Wembanyama would miss the rest of the season due to blood clots. Wemby had noted the Spurs staff about feeling low of energy, and after doing tests, they diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs are optimistic that he'll make a full recovery by the beginning of next season and that his long-term health won't be affected by the setback.

The Spurs will now be without Wemby for the rest of the season, as well as head coach Gregg Popovich, who recently announced that he will not return after suffering a mild stroke that forced him to leave the sidelines.