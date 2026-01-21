Stephon Castle appears to be hitting a sophomore slump over the past few weeks, but that doesn't mean he can't break out of it anytime soon. The talented San Antonio Spurs guard's penchant for the highlight reel isn't changing even though defenses are loading up on him even more as his game develops further, and on Tuesday night, in a rivalry battle against the Houston Rockets, Castle showed why he joined the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in his rookie campaign.

With 8:12 to go in the third quarter in a game the Spurs have led for most of its duration, Castle picked off a pass from Kevin Durant that was earmarked for Amen Thompson. San Antonio got the ball out quickly to Castle who leaked out after deflecting the pass, and with the sophomore sensing a bit of daylight, he decided to go for a bonkers windmill slam even with Rockets defender Josh Okogie sprinting back.

Okogie simply ended up fouling Castle for an epic highlight that will be played on YouTube for years to come.

STEPHON CASTLE WITH THE AND-1 WINDMILL DUNK 🔃💥 What a finish by the Spurs star!pic.twitter.com/yTc40Act2F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2026

At the time of writing, Castle has had himself a night, with 13 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. The Spurs are currently protecting an eight-point lead towards the start of the fourth quarter.

Stephon Castle draws oohs and ahhs from Spurs fans

Castle is a fan favorite in San Antonio, with some believing that the Spurs guard can be a perennial All-Star someday. And there's no surprise to see fans go wild over the 21-year-old guard's windmill jam.

“That…might be the most insane Spurs dunk I’ve seen in my 30 years. With the and-1??? 😱,” X user @Drewtamu wrote.

“Stephon Castle might be the first player in NBA history to get an and-one on a windmill!!” @RealPjHoops added.

“STEPHON CASTLE WITH THE HUGE WINDMILL DUNK 😳 WE NEED HIM BACK IN THE DUNK CONTEST,” @BallBoundIG furthered.