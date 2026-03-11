The San Antonio Spurs have taken the steps towards becoming a legitimate contender this season, and they may even get a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to continue strengthening their roster. The Spurs own a pick swap with the Atlanta Hawks via the Dejounte Murray trade from 2022, and should it fall in the lottery, ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft via Jeremy Woo has them selecting Florida’s Thomas Haugh.

As of right now, the Hawks are 34-31 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have won seven consecutive games and are only two and a half games back of the No. 6 Miami Heat and avoiding the play-in. Should the Hawks remain in play-in position, and then get eliminated from the play-in, they would receive a lottery pick and it would be conveyed to the Spurs.

In any case, the Hawks have zero chance to finish with a better record than the Spurs, so their pick is going to San Antonio regardless of if it’s in the lottery or not. The swap as part of the Murray deal stipulates that the Spurs receive the more favorable between their pick and the Hawks pick.

Woo’s recent mock draft on ESPN has that draft pick coming in at No. 12, with the Spurs selecting Thomas Haugh. Now in his third season at Florida, Haugh has been an important player for the Gators. He was big part of the Florida’s national championship team last season.

This year, he’s appeared in 30 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Should the Spurs end up drafting Haugh, he would give them needed depth at power forward.