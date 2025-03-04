It's safe to say Stephon Castle is no longer in a slump. After managing six points total over two games in New Orleans and 18 points through three games, including a match-up vs. the Detroit Pistons, the San Antonio Spurs rookie, who's averaging 13.2 points per night, scored 22, 24 and 32 points in that order over his last three games.

The latter was just one point off his NBA career high, which he set in early February. That 33-point effort against the Charlotte Hornets ended in a loss. So did his most recent performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

To Castle, nothing matters more.

“The scoring stuff is cool but we still want to win, so it doesn’t really mean that much to me, honestly.”

Expand Tweet

The most prolific scorer on the Spurs —which he was even when Victor Wembanyama was healthy — wasn't shy about referencing Castle's talents.

“The way that he plays – he's still learning the game, but he's so talented, he's so athletic. I tell people all the time, if you get length, you get athleticism, you go figure it out,” De'Aaron Fox said following the 146-132 loss to OKC.

Stephon Castle's improvement

Considered one of the NBA's top rookies for virtually the entire season, Castle just enjoyed his best three-game stretch of the season. Before his 78-point outburst within this recent five-day span, he put up 23, 26, and 20 points in contests from January 13 to January 17 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies twice.

“I'd say my numbers have been improving throughout the year, but I feel like confidence in (my shooting) has been the same. I put a lot of work into it,” last year's national champion with UConn said.

At just 20 years old, Castle is adjusting to coming off the Spurs bench again. He started the season as a reserve before moving into the starting line-up. He's returned to the second unit, in part because of Fox's arrival via trade.

“Even if you don't know what you're supposed to be doing out there when you're that gifted, you go figure it out. I think right now he's doing that,” Fox continued. “Playing with CP [Chris Paul] for the year and me coming in, he's continuing to learn.”

Expand Tweet

“Just adding on the encouragement that I get from my teammates and coaches to keep shooting the open ones,” Castle added.

Over his last two games, he's shot higher than 50% in each. For the season, he's shooting 42%. Similarly, Castle's averages from beyond the arc have improved as well. In three of his last four outings, he's shot better than his 28% from three-point land.

“I feel like my confidence in (shooting) hasn't really been shaken to much. I feel like just trying not to judge it off of makes and misses is the biggest thing,” the fourth overall pick of the 2024 Draft said.

As his game grows, it's matching his stature. At least, according to Fox, who himself has averaged 25 points for the better part of the last five seasons.

“You don't realize how tall and how big he is until you really are next to him all the time,” the Spurs young veteran admitted. “I think he's going to be a hell of a player in this league.”

Perhaps fitting for Castle, it's a notion that's becoming increasingly obvious without many words.