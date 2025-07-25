Every NBA Free Agency move the San Antonio Spurs make comes with an underlying point. Often, it's the main point. The Silver and Black prioritize contracts that are easy to move or move on from. Their latest additions of Lindy Waters III and David Jones Garcia accentuate the pattern.

As they round out the roster following the drafting of Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, the signing of Luke Kornet and a trade for Kelly Olynyk, the Silver and Black sought players who not only don't come at a high cost, but arrive without long-term commitments.

The details on Lindy Waters III signing

Described as a guard by team staffers, Waters III goes 6-foot-6, 210 pounds. The 27-year-old guard appeared in 52 games for the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. A four-year NBA veteran, he has appeared in 156 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons, holding career averages of 5.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.

From Norman, Oklahoma, Waters III went undrafted in 2020 after four seasons at Oklahoma State University. In 121 games (104 starts) with the Cowboys, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal in 27.9 minutes and became just the 11th OSU player to eclipse 1,000 points, 250 assists and 100 steals over his stay in Stillwater.

The Spurs signed Waters to a one-year contract. He's shot 37 percent from 3-point range throughout his NBA career and will wear number 43 in San Antonio.

The details on David Jones Garcia signing

Jones Garcia is a 6-foot-5 guard who weighs in at 210 pounds. Also described as a guard by Spurs staff, the 23-year-old was named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team after averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in five games for the Spurs in Las Vegas, while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc. Directly before Nevada, he averaged a California Classic-best 22.7 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in three games in San Francisco.

“I'm a little biased here,” Spurs Summer League head coach Mike Noyes said during competition. “I have not watched much Summer League outside of the teams we've played. To me, he's the best player in Summer League. He has been phenomenal.”

Splitting last season between the Salt Lake City Stars and Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League, Jones Garcia appeared in 31 total games and averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes on his way to 2024-25 G League All-Rookie Team honors.

“What he brings off the bench, I mean, he took a backseat role,” Noyes noted of his adjustment with the Summer Spurs once the second overall pick Harper was cleared to play.

“But he had no problem with it,” Noyes continued during the games in Vegas. “He said, ‘I'll do whatever is best for the team.' And whatever contract he gets coming out of Summer League, he deserves every penny of it.”

The Spurs have since inked David Jones Garcia to a two-way contract.

Originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, he appeared in 100 collegiate games over four seasons at DePaul (2020-22), St. Johns (2022-23) and Memphis (2023-24), earning First Team All-AAC in his senior year as a Tiger. Jones Garcia will wear number 25.