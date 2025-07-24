The 2025 NBA Draft was one of the deepest in some time, and it felt like teams couldn't go wrong in the lottery. Those players were able to showcase their skills in the Las Vegas Summer League and show their teams why they were the right pick. The San Antonio Spurs were able to grab two lottery picks, and one of them was seen as the biggest steal of the draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

“This question turned up the widest range of responses, with several voters offering dual answers,” Woo wrote. “Spurs rookie Bryant garnered the most votes on the heels of his excellent defensive play at the Las Vegas summer league session. The Arizona forward was widely expected to come off the board earlier, with potential suitors in Portland and Atlanta trading out of their slots in the late lottery, which dropped him to San Antonio's spot.”

Team scouts are already seeing what the narrative could be surrounding Bryant in the coming years, and he can truly be an impact player for the Spurs.

“[Bryant] will turn into an impact wing defender that can make 3s and be a part of their core,” an Eastern Conference scout said. “We'll look back in several years while the Spurs are winning big, and people will mention them drafting Castle at 4 [in 2024] and Bryant at 14 to pair defensively with Victor as [draft] steals.”

With his length and defensive ability, Bryant could truly be the biggest steal of the draft.

Carter Bryant could be special for the Spurs

The Spurs have been able to add young, hungry talent over the past few years in the draft, and these players have all been picked in the lottery. This past draft, they had the chance to pick Dylan Harper and Bryant, two players who could possibly have a big impact on the team immediately.

For Bryant, he showed off his skills in the Summer League and what he can bring. Though his offense didn't come along, it was his defense that many people raved about, and it was a big part of probably why the Spurs picked him. There were many times in those games where it looked like his defense was suffocating the opposing teams, and he was making it hard for them.

If that can translate into actual NBA games, and he can find a rhythm on offense, things will be looking up for him and the Spurs.