One of the big questions for the San Antonio Spurs entering the 2025-26 season is how they will handle the logjam that currently exists in their guard department. Last year, San Antonio saw Stephon Castle win Rookie of the Year and traded for De'Aaron Fox midway through the season, then they selected guard Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in the ensuing NBA Draft.

With all of these talented guards on the roster, there has been speculation that one of them could become the odd man out, and recently, ESPN NBA insider Jeremy Woo shed some light in that department, citing a Western Conference scout.

“[Harper] has some [Manu] Ginobili to his offensive game,” said the scout. “If the 3-point shot ever becomes a true weapon [for him], he makes Fox expendable and gives San Antonio a nice trade asset.”

Woo also noted that “Harper's pick-and-roll prowess and crafty, powerful style of play made him the choice for the Spurs, who have been optimizing for additional playmaking around Victor Wembanyama moving forward,” and that even if he comes off the bench this year, the Spurs still view him as a foundational piece of their future.

An awkward situation for the Spurs

Being too talented is almost always a good problem to have, but it's still something that the Spurs must address as it pertains to their guard depth chart, and whether some of those resources would be better allocated to other parts of their roster.

At the current juncture, Fox figures to get the starting point guard nod for San Antonio, with Castle possibly sliding in beside him in the backcourt. However, Harper was one of this year's most highly touted draft prospects for a reason, and it's possible that at some point, he will force the Spurs coaching staff to give him increased minutes.

If things reach that point, it's not hard to envision other teams inquiring about Fox's availability.

However, in the present moment, Spurs fans can be happy that their team is clearly taking its effort to build around Wembanyama seriously, even if they may have created a guard logjam in the process.