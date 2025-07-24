Though the San Antonio Spurs won four of the five games they played in Las Vegas' NBA Summer League, a loss to the Charlotte Hornets ensured they didn't qualify for the playoffs. A victory vs. the Detroit Pistons later capped a run that gave fans an early look at Dylan Harper in Silver and Black but also left them with as many questions as answers.

The Spurs added two lottery picks to an already young roster. They're monitoring a draft pick from last season, and they're now wondering just how good this month's breakout player could be at the highest level.

The questions that face the Spurs following Summer League

The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Carter Bryant proved a dynamo on defense for the majority of the six games he played for the Summer Spurs. No one play better exemplified his ability more than when he forced Cooper Flagg into a turnover after hounding the top selection from one sideline to the other during the No. 1 pick's only game of the Summer League action.

But for all of his tenacious defense and several highlight-worthy blocks and steals, Bryant didn't play well offensively in Nevada. Heading into the finale vs. Detroit in which he scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, Bryant shot only 3-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-12 from 3-point range in Vegas.

Only 19 years old and not a scorer in his only year at the University of Arizona, it's not a surprise that Bryant's offense isn't his strong suit. But if he is to earn a rotational spot in San Antonio as a rookie, Bryant can't represent a complete liability on that side of the ball.

Harrison Ingram, whom the franchise took in the second round last year, spent most of the season with the G League affiliate in Austin. The former North Carolina Tar Heel didn't do anything this summer that set him apart, much less does he now have an inside track to a Spurs roster spot.

Meanwhile, David Jones-Garcia led their summer team every time out. A member of the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team, the 23-year-old guard topped the Silver and Black in scoring in every one of the seven games he played. San Antonio subsequently rewarded Jones-Garcia with a two-way contract.

How and if his summer play will translate to the real NBA remains to be seen.

Dylan Harper provides the Spurs with an answer

The second overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper played in two Summer League games. In his debut, he matched up pretty well with Flagg. The former Rutgers Scarlett Knight filled up more of the stat sheet than Flagg while scoring 16 to Flagg's 31. Harper scored 16 more vs. the Utah Jazz in his second time out. And though he didn't shoot well that night, the 19-year-old made a couple of big plays late in a buzzer-beating Spurs overtime victory.

More importantly, though, Harper showed the skills that made him the consensus second-best prospect in this draft class. Seemingly always in control, Harper played at a good pace and got into the lane effectively. He handled the ball and ran possessions as well.

Dylan Harper on if he thinks his game is similar to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s… “That’s a new one. That’s definitely someone I watch. His pace, how he gets to the rim…” Full answer ⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/0UBRUoUuqx — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Spurs envision that Harper will fit well with Victor Wembanyama, while playing well with and in place of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. They have reason to believe in that vision based on what their top draft pick showed in July.