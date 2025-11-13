Throughout their storied history, never before had the San Antonio Spurs seen more than one player record a triple-double in the same game. That changed in a 125-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Stephon Castle scored 23 points while registering 10 in both assists and rebounds. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 31 points and 15 rebounds to go with ten assists, which equaled Castle for team high.

ClutchPoints asked Castle if it surprised him that he and Wemby accomplished a feat that no Spurs had ever accomplished.

“Yeah, it is surprising.

With all the history and good players that we've had here, it's very surprising to hear,” Castle responded.

“It's definitely something great to be a part of, proud to be a part of it.”

The reigning Rookie of the Year then added the caveat.

“But, we need the win to add on to it.”



It marked the first triple-double of Castle's young NBA career.

Victor Wembanyama's take on team history

Though the Warriors had the game in hand heading into the last minute, Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson left Wemby and Castle on the court until the final seconds.

Asked if he was aware of how close he was to a triple-double, Castle, who hadn't accomplished the statistical feat in the pros, answered affirmatively.

“Yeah, I was. I was aware. I had a couple games like that last year where I missed it by one. So, yeah, obviously we wanted to win, but happy to get it.”

Wemby also acknowledged an understanding of where his stat line was in the waning moments.

“I was thinking about it, of course. But, I think we made the right decision. I don't know if I remember the score, but I think it was the right decision,” the generational talent shared in seemingly talking about the decision to leave both stars in the contest when the game had been realistically decided.

Perhaps a reason that Castle was given the chance to reach the triple-double was the in-game roadblock he faced getting there. The former national champion at UConn picked up a fourth foul midway through the third quarter. Johnson left him in the game for several more minutes. Similarly, Castle was called for his fifth foul with quite a ways still to go in the fourth period. He didn't head to the bench immediately then either.

ClutchPoints asked the recently turned 21-year-old guard about adjusting to foul trouble.

“I don't think anybody likes to play through it. It's obviously hard. You don't want to be in those positions,” Castle continued. “It kind of takes your aggressiveness away a little bit and took me, personally, off my primary match-up. So, that's not great.”

A standout perimeter defender, Castle helped chase Steph Curry throughout the game.

“But, you just have to play through it, play smarter, especially in crunch time, where your guys, your coaches need you on the floor,” Castle added in his response to ClutchPoints. “So, just got to play a lot smarter.”

Wembanyama's triple-double, which was completed on a last-second pass to Castle, represented the fourth of his three-year NBA career.