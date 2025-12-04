The scenario of the San Antonio Spurs acquiring Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would be enticing for the fan base. However, a former vice president of the front office played down on the idea.

Antetokounmpo has seen trade rumors surrounding him as the Bucks are going through of rough stretch of games this season. With his desire to compete for championships remaining the top priority, the rumors have flourished for teams that could have the ability to take a swing at offering a deal to Milwaukee. San Antonio would be one of those teams with the young talents and draft capital they could send in exchange for one of the best players in the NBA.

Kirk Goldsberry provided his thoughts on the scenario. He appeared on the Zach Lowe show as he used to be the team's vice president for strategy research. He said everything he’s learned about and knows about the Spurs is that a trade for Antetokounmpo, where they’d have to give up young players like Stephon Castle or Dylan Harper, is not what they do.

“Sam Presti and RC come from the school of, we’re a small market Western Conference team. We use the draft, we use player development; we use free agency to decorate around the core that we build from our draft and we rarely use trades. We don’t do this. Now Kawhi forced our hand in 2018, but we don’t use this tool in part because we want our players to feel secure, feel at home, feel like we’re a family. We build trust in the organization and when you start trading people, look what happened in Dallas,” Goldsberry said at the 33:56 mark.

“You blow up the morale of a group, you blow up a fan base. So I think it’s antithetical from what I’ve learned about the Spurs to see them getting off of Castle or Harper at this stage.”

What's next for Spurs amid Giannis rumors

Article Continues Below

It's clear that the Spurs would make the move if it fits their plans for competing for championships. However, they have emphasized the importance of team continuity and chemistry, which benefits them for the long term.

Antetokounmpo shines as one of the best players in the NBA, having won the title in 2021. Adding him would raise their championship ceiling by a lot. However, they would have better long-term success by developing their young core and being potent for a longer period of time.

San Antonio boasts a 15-6 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the Minnesota Timberwolves while being even with the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. The Spurs will continue preparation for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.